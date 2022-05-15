International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 472.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 90,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,159. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.