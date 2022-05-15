International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPF traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 35,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,174. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.