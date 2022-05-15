International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 62.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,585,000 after purchasing an additional 938,769 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 758,323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $49,357,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Southern by 114.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,602,000 after purchasing an additional 574,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

SO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.65. 5,018,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,361,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,516 shares of company stock valued at $24,720,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

