International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $8.34. 69,242,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,292,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

