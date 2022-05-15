International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 94 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

NYSE NKE traded up $5.11 on Friday, reaching $113.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,618,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,561. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

