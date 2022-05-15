International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Gladstone Investment worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 166.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

GAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GAIN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 120,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.