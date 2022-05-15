Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7,300.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 293,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,061,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,070 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $9,882,941. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

