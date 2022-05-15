Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.