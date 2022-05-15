Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

