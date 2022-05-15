Insured Finance (INFI) Market Cap Achieves $152,922.53

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $152,922.53 and approximately $650.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00530756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00037053 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,618.39 or 2.00487924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,562,213 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

