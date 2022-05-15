InsurAce Price Down 63.8% Over Last Week (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded 63.8% lower against the dollar. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and $538,964.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

