Insider Selling: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) EVP Sells $302,143.80 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TSN opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 49.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,361,000 after acquiring an additional 409,600 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.