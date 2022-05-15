Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Sells $17,745.75 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) CFO Laura Clague sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $17,745.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,030 shares in the company, valued at $796,515.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TVTX opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,011,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,878,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 378.3% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 870,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 688,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,578 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

