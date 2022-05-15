Insider Buying: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) CFO Eric J. Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $751.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. United Fire Group had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Fire Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

United Fire Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.