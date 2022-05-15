Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FSK opened at $21.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

