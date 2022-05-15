Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $117,844.44 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $117,844.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,599,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,295,823.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,059 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $102,920.22.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 61,785 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $879,200.55.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,537 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $116,615.42.

DGICA opened at $15.03 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $471.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGICA. StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 85.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 56,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group (Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.