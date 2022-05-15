InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on INPOY shares. Barclays upped their target price on InPost from €8.60 ($9.05) to €9.00 ($9.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded InPost from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

InPost stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,294. InPost has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

