Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC raised Innergex Renewable Energy to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Shares of INGXF opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.80 and a beta of 0.50. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.56 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,140.00%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

