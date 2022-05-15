Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,835 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $28,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,724,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,876,000 after buying an additional 74,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 53.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 178,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 62,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Infosys stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. 14,033,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,096,140. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

