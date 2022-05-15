Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,026,000 after buying an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 477.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after buying an additional 1,093,027 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

INFY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,033,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,096,140. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

