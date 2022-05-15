Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Position Trimmed by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Infosys comprises approximately 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,033,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,096,140. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

