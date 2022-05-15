indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INDI. B. Riley reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $697,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,655 shares of company stock worth $2,268,945. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

