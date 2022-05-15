Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 256,541 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.57% of Incyte worth $91,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,933 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 80,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 99,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

