IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the April 15th total of 23,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get IN8bio alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth $175,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in IN8bio by 87.5% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 40,160 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INAB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 3,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $52.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a current ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IN8bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

IN8bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.