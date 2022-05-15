Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Up 60.2% in April

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the April 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IMPUY stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,694. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. Impala Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Impala Platinum in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

