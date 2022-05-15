IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives $1,786.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,776.25.

IMIAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.27) to GBX 2,000 ($24.66) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($26.32) to GBX 1,845 ($22.75) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.32) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,860 ($22.93) in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY remained flat at $$31.74 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. IMI has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $49.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.4032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

About IMI (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.