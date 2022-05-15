Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 6.3% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $505,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Illumina by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 10,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $83,560,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $16.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.56. 1,795,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,949. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.35 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.77.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

