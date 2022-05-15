iExec RLC (RLC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.35 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $70.16 million and $5.35 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,999.17 or 1.00000314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00104936 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,200,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

