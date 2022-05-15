Idle Trading 26.4% Lower Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $30,611.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00531989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00036767 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,807.02 or 2.01549292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,090,424 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

