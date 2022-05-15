Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICHR. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. Ichor has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 126.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

