Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $44.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

ICHR stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $809.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

