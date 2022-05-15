Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($252.63) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HYQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($252.63) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($526.32) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €526.00 ($553.68) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

ETR:HYQ opened at €256.20 ($269.68) on Wednesday. Hypoport has a 1-year low of €244.00 ($256.84) and a 1-year high of €612.00 ($644.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €327.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €414.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 53.51.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

