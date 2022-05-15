HTMLCOIN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,519.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $3,519.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

