Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $101.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

HLI stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 644,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,039. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.26. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $71.04 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 64.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

