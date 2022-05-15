Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.46 Million

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and $9.46 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00525950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00037273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,553.32 or 1.94887116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

