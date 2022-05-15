HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Update

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HBBHF remained flat at $$134.00 on Friday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.01.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

