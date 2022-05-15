Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Director Acquires $59,100.00 in Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) Director Joseph J. Savage acquired 5,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $472,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $289.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 410,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

