Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,100 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the April 15th total of 254,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1,540.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 45,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 92.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 188,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZON stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

