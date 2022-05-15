HOPR One Day Trading Volume Reaches $336,682.00 (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a market capitalization of $22.32 million and $336,682.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.00528476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037011 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,545.81 or 1.99110989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008559 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

