Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the April 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HKXCY stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. 80,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,535. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $69.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4853 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.23%.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

