Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. Honest’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42.

In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 64,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $259,973.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,351.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 10,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $42,536.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 207,149 shares in the company, valued at $841,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,572 shares of company stock valued at $749,293. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Honest by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Honest by 82.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Honest by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Honest by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

