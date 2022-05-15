Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. Honda Motor has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Honda Motor by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

