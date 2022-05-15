Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

HMPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,637 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

