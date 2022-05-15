Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of down 16-20% sequentially to ~$330.2 -346.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.48 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.01. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 67.77% and a net margin of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura downgraded Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.