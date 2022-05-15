Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.25 million-$346.76 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 67.77% and a net margin of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

