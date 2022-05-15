HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 10.51% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 100,199 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KAPR opened at $24.78 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77.

