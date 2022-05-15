HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE BEN opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.