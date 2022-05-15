HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,564 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.56.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.94. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

