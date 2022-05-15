HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,345,000 after acquiring an additional 389,829 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,080,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,158,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 108,040 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,520,000.

BATS:DIVO opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

