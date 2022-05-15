HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.68 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.41. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

