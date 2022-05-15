HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $201.85 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

